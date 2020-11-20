The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma basketball teams hosted Southwestern Christian University on Thursday.
The USAO teams ended up splitting a doubleheader in Chickasha. Playing for the first time since Nov. 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the USAO men took down SCU by a score of 89-78. The USAO women dropped a 76-62 game in the first game of the evening.
Men
SCU hung around, but USAO was able to secure a double-digit victory.
SCU jumped out to a 6-1 lead before the Drovers built a 14-point lead in the first half. USAO trailed 8-6 before going on a 13-0 run to take a double-digit lead. The Drovers took a 26-12 lead after going on a 20-4 run.
USAO led 41-27 in the first half when SCU went on a 10-0 scoring run to get within four. The Drovers ended up taking a 42-37 lead to the second half.
The Eagles cut their deficit to just three points in the second half, but the Drovers were able to push their lead to 15 late in the game. Elvin Rodriguez scored two of his team-high 21 points to give the Drovers an 87-72 advantage.
Along with Rodriguez, two other Drovers scored in double figures. Stephon Hall ended the game with 17 points, and Cameron Hines finished the game with 16 points.
USAO shot 44.3% from the field in the win and moved to 4-0 with the victory.
Women
The USAO women fell to 3-2 on the season with the loss to SCU. Three Drovers scored in double figures in the loss.
Freshman Jordan Bloomfield and Junior Zaria Dorsey led the Drovers in scoring. The two players each scored 12 points in the loss. Kaytlen Johnson had 10 points for USAO.
