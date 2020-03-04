Tournament action in the Sooner Athletic Conference arrived this week.
The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women got the opportunity to host a quarterfinal game and won as the higher seed in Chickasha on Tuesday. The USAO men pulled off an upset as the lower-seeded team in their game in Fort Worth, Texas, the same evening.
Women
Seeded third, the USAO women took care of business against Southwestern Christian University in the quarterfinal matchup. The Drovers advanced to the semifinals with a 71-56 victory.
USAO locked up the No. 3 spot in the conference tournament by going 14-6 in the conference during the regular season. USAO is 21-9 on the season and has won seven of its last eight games. The Drovers have also won three games in a row.
The USAO women will play again Friday in Plainview, Texas, and they will face the second seed in the tournament — fifth-ranked Wayland Baptist University. The game’s scheduled start time is 3 p.m.
Men
Seeded sixth, the USAO men went 10-10 in conference play during the regular season and faced the conference's third seed — 24th-ranked Texas Wesleyan University. The Drovers earned a 98-96 victory to advance to the semifinals.
The USAO men have now won five games in a row and have a record of 17-14 on the season. USAO will play the second seed — ninth-ranked John Brown University — in Plainview, Texas, on Friday. The game’s scheduled start time is 8 p.m.
