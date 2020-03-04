Funeral service for Sharan (Allen) Kennedy will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Pocasset First Baptist Church. Sharan Kay (Allen) Kennedy, 73, was born on August 3, 1946 to Walter Ray and Maxine (Ragsdale) Allen. She went to her heavenly home on February 20, 2020 in Okla…