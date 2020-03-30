A couple of basketball players from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma received recognition from the NAIA.
The NAIA recently released the names of All-Americans in Division I basketball, and the USAO women and men each had one player mentioned. The committee that chose the All-Americans selected senior Reyna Ammons from the women's team as a third-team All-American after she was named honorable mention as a junior.
From the men's team, senior Dylan Causwell earned his way to the NAIA's list of honorable mentions.
Ammons' honor added to the list of honors she built during a historic career with the Drovers. That list includes being named the Sooner Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.
Ammons was named first-team All-SAC as a senior after being named second-team All-SAC as a junior. The Women’s Basketball Coaches released its All-Americans and named Ammons honorable mention for a strong senior season.
Ammons averaged 17.8 points per game as a senior and ranked third in Division I in steals (127) and steals per game (4.1). She led the SAC in both of those categories, helping her earn the honor of Defensive Player of the Year in the conference.
Ammons helped lead the Drovers to a 21-10 record on the season.
Causwell averaged 17.8 points per game for the Drovers. During one portion of the season, the senior scored 30 points or more three games in a row and scored at least 30 points in four games.
The SAC announced that Causwell was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year and a second-team All-SAC player.
The USAO men went 17-15 during the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.