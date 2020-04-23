The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma baseball program recently raked in honors from the Sooner Athletic Conference.
The SAC handed out honors Tuesday, and several Drovers earned recognition following a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic. USAO’s six all-conference selections led the SAC.
Starting pitcher Colton Williams added to his list of honors for a strong career with the Drovers. The SAC named Williams its Pitcher of the Year for the second season in a row. Williams also earned All-SAC recognition and was named a Gold Glove winner.
Williams went 5-0 for the Drovers in 2020 and had an ERA of .61. He owns a record of 21-0 during his time with the Drovers and has an ERA of 1.17. Along with his conference awards, Williams has won multiple national awards.
The conference also recognized head coach Mike Ross, naming him the Coach of the Year for the third season in a row. Under Ross, the Drovers reached No. 2 in the NAIA’s poll and finished the season with 16 wins in a row. The Drovers ended the season with an 18-1 record and went 6-0 in the SAC.
Matt Merrill (starting pitcher), Edgar Cuevas (relief pitcher), Cristian Laboy (third base), Ian Laureano (outfield) and Luis Pelayo (outfield) joined Williams in earning all-conference recognition from the SAC. Laureano and Pelayo were also named Gold Glove Winners.
