A pair of baseball players for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma recently received preseason recognition.
According to the NAIA's press release, the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee chose the players on the NAIA’s list. The two selections from USAO are Colton Williams and Luis Pelayo.
The NAIA announced its preseason All-Americans on Wednesday, and no team had more selections than USAO. Multiple teams had two players earn recognition.
USAO will begin the 2021 campaign with high expectations and as the second-ranked team in the country. Along with that ranking, coaches in the Sooner Athletic Conference predicted the Drovers to win the conference this season. Going back to a shortened 2020 season, the Droves have won their last 16 games.
