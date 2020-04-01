The coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world also made a major impact in the world of sports.
The cancellations impacted programs at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. USAO is a part of the Sooner Athletic Conference in the NAIA.
The SAC announced a suspension of play just a few days before the NAIA completely canceled spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, and one of the programs impacted by the announcements was USAO baseball. According to head coach Mike Ross, USAO was busy preparing for more games when it heard that the SAC was suspending play.
Even though Ross kind of saw the announcement coming, it was still shocking to hear.
“We got the message from the conference commissioner that we were suspended. … That was kind of what I was worried about,” Ross said. “It was still kind of just a shock.”
The NAIA then announced its decision, ending all spring sports amid the concerns about COVID-19.
“At that point, I think we had had enough time to see what was going on across the country was a pretty serious situation,” Ross said.
The NAIA's release announcing the cancellation also mentioned eligibility.
“In an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent,” the release said.
Ross believes that the situation will take time to get completely right, but everyone involved will make the best out of what has become a messy situation.
“Whatever comes out of it, we’ll figure it out and move forward from there,” he said. “The fortunate thing is these kids get a chance to come back and play.”
USAO was having a strong season and was considered a contender for the national title. At 18-1 on the season and ranked second in the country, USAO won 16 games in a row before the announcements.
Even with the eligibility rules, Ross talked about the disappointment of not finishing the season. He knows that a lot can change between now and next season, and there are plenty of factors that help decide the success of a team.
“Every year is a one-year deal, whether it’s going to be the same team or not. You’ve got one shot at it that year,” he said. “Once it’s taken away, you’re starting over. It doesn’t matter if it’s the same team or a completely new team.”
