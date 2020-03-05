The Tuttle wrestling team finished the high school wrestling season in dominant fashion.
After winning their 11th dual state title in a row and rolling through the 4A West regional in Tuttle, the Tigers captured their 12th team title in a row last week in Oklahoma City. The Tigers won the Class 4A state title with 247 points.
The Tigers finished 131 points ahead of the second-place team. Cushing — the team Tuttle beat for the dual state title in 4A — finished second with 116 points.
The Tigers sent wrestlers to the state tournament in all 14 weight classes after a regional tournament that included several individual titles and a team title. Eleven wrestlers advanced to the finals at the state tournament, and nine of those 11 wrestlers won state titles.
Reese Davis (126 pounds), Dalton Burdick (132), Ryder Ramsey (138), Bryce Dauphin (145), Brady DeArmond (152), Gage Shetley (160), Luke Surber (182), Harley Andrews (195) and Colin Naney (220) all won state titles for the Tigers.
Twelve of Tuttle’s 14 wrestlers ended up placing at the state tournament. Ashton Grounds (113) and Parrish Terry (170) both placed second for the Tigers. Braden Potts (106) ended up placing third in his weight class.
