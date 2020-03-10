Two area baseball teams met in Tuttle for a District 4A-2 game.
The Tuttle Tigers and Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks met at Tuttle’s Brian Stewart Field on Monday. Powered by a couple of home runs and strong pitching, the Tigers took home an 8-0 victory in their first district game of the season.
It did not take Tuttle long to get on the scoreboard, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Nate Windle hit a single that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Windle put together a 3-for-3 performance at the plate and was one of two Tuttle players with three RBIs in the victory.
Ryan Duncan was one of two players to hit a home run. His solo blast in the second inning gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead. Duncan had a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with his one RBI and also got on base in the sixth inning.
Dawson Palesano recorded Chickasha’s only hit. He recorded the hit in the third inning, but Chickasha was unable to score.
After another run-scoring hit from Windle, Ashton Bennight crushed a three-run home run in the third inning to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. Bennight also had three RBIs in the win.
A sacrifice fly from Emanuel Jeter scored Tuttle’s eighth run of the game in the sixth inning.
Tuttle’s Kade Shatwell went six innings on the mound, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 batters. Duncan pitched in the final inning and struck out two batters without giving up a hit.
Tuttle moved to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in 4A-2. Chickasha fell to 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in district play.
Chickasha and Tuttle will play in Chickasha today.
