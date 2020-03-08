MIDWEST CITY — For the second time in three seasons, the Tuttle Lady Tigers are going to the state tournament.
After losing to Class 4A No. 1 Anadarko by just eight points in the area tournament championship game Friday, the ninth-ranked Lady Tigers battled the 15th-ranked Ada Lady Cougars in the consolation championship game Saturday in Midwest City. The Lady Tigers held off the Lady Cougars and earned a 49-43 win to advance to the state tournament.
A couple of Kenzie Fallis 3-pointers got the Lady Tigers off to a 6-0 start in the first quarter, but the Lady Cougars worked their way back and took an 11-9 advantage to the game’s second quarter.
Tuttle scored the final four points of the first half to take a 22-21 lead at halftime. The Lady Tigers scored the first 14 points of the second half to take control of the game.
Madi Surber was a spark for Tuttle during the third quarter, scoring the first six points of the half. With Tuttle leading 30-21, Storie Driver buried a 3-pointer to give the team a 12-point lead. Hadley Periman had seven points during the 18-0 run and buried a triple to give the Lady Tigers a 36-21 advantage.
While Tuttle’s offense was putting up points, the defense was wreaking havoc on the defensive side of the ball and held the Lady Cougars scoreless for a majority of the third quarter. The Lady Tigers ended up outscoring the Lady Cougars 16-5 in the period and went to the fourth quarter with a 38-26 lead.
Landry Allen made a basket and free throw to give the Lady Tigers a 41-26 lead in the fourth quarter. Allen scored eight points in the second half and finished with a team-high 13 points in the win. She was also a force on the defensive side of the ball.
After a basket gave Tuttle a 46-31 lead, Ada went on a 10-0 run to get within five points but could not get any closer to the Lady Tigers. Surber followed Allen’s 13 points with 11 points, and Periman had 10 points for the Lady Tigers.
Tuttle will play second-ranked Classen SAS at 2 p.m. Thursday and will play at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.
Tuttle's last appearance at the state tournament came in 2018. The Lady Tigers lost to Fort Gibson in the state quarterfinals.
