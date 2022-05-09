A Minco athlete was golden at state.
The Class 2A track meet took place at Catoosa last week, and Minco had representation at the meet. Minco also had a first-place finisher in multiple events.
Daigan Miller competed at the state track meet and took home multiple golds. Both of Miller's golds came in long-distance events.
Miller took gold in the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run for Minco.
Miller finished the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 29.84 seconds. The second-place finisher ended the race with a time of 5:38.11.
Miller ended the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:03.35, and the second-place finisher ended the race a double-digit amount of seconds later. The second-place finisher ended the race with a time of 12:17.64.
Miller won the two golds as a sophomore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.