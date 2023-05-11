Weather Alert

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GRADY COUNTY... At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northeast of Agawam, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Alex. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN