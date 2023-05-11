The Cyril Lady Pirates put together a strong performance at the Class A state track meet.
The Lady Pirates had seven athletes compete in 10 events at Western Heights in Oklahoma City on Friday and Saturday. And the Lady Pirates delivered one of the top team performances in the state last week.
Led by a pair of golden relay performances, Cyril finished the track meet with 83 total points. Cyril’s point total was good enough for a second-place finish in the team standings.
En route to a runner-up finish in Class A came a record-breaking performance from the 4×100-meter relay team of Bradi Harman, Hadley Gibson, Whitney McHugh and Makenzie Raasch. The group finished first in the event with a time of 49.9 seconds, breaking a state record of 50.37 seconds that Coyle had previously set.
And that same group of four also took home gold in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1 minute, 45.22 seconds. Harman, Gibson and Raasch also placed in the 4x400 relay with Skylie Thompson, and the group managed to finish fourth in that event.
But Cyril’s success did not just stop at the relay events. It also took place in the individual events, led by a couple of second-place finishes.
Harman captured second place in the 400-meter dash, and Whitney McHugh took second in the 300-meter hurdles. McHugh also took third in the 100-meter hurdles for the Lady Pirates.
Hadley Gibson ended up with a third-place finish in the 200 for Cyril, and Raasch took sixth in the 100.
The Lady Pirates got a seventh-place finish from Kiara Coffey in the high jump and a 10th-place finish from Averi Carlson in the 800.
Boys
Cyril’s boys also had strong finishes at state.
Lane Cocheran led the way with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash, and Riley Mink reached the fourth position on the podium in the high jump.
The 4x400 team of Cody Young, Kole Carlson, Nash Harman and Raiden McLemore finished sixth. Harman also finished seventh in the 400.
