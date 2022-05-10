Chickasha High School recently had athletes compete at the Class 4A state track meet.
The state track meet took place in Catoosa, and Chickasha had athletes make the podium in multiple events. Chickasha had athletes make the podium in one relay event and two individual events.
Chickasha's highest place came in the 4x100-meter relay for the boys. The team consisted of Noah Flores, Ma'lek Murphy, Bryson Sales and Da'Marion Harris.
The relay team ended up finishing third in Class 4A, only finishing behind first-place Bethany and second-place Holland Hall. The team finished the race with a time of 43.62 seconds.
A pair of Chickasha athletes finished sixth in their respective events.
Xavier Copeland-McFadden took sixth in the long jump, earning that place on the podium with a jump of 20 feet, 9.75 inches. Liam Crowl earned a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.01 seconds.
Taylor Caveness (high jump) and Brittney Horn (long jump) competed at state for the Chickasha girls.
Flores also competed in the 100-meter dash along with the relay. Slade Josey (long jump) and Brock Barr (pole vault) also competed.
