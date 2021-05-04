Chickasha will have representation at the Class 4A state tennis tournament for girls.
The Chickasha girls went to Oklahoma City on Monday and competed in a Class 4A regional tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. According to Angela Widener, a doubles team secured a spot at state.
Widener also stated that another doubles team became a state alternate.
Widener said that Chickasha's No. 2 doubles team of Olivia Dabney and Jacie Ketchum finished fourth in the bracket to advance to the Class 4A state tournament. According to Widener, the No. 1 doubles team of Hailey Thompson and Bre Cason finished fifth in that bracket to become an alternate team for state.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association scheduled the state tournament for Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
