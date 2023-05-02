Chickasha girls tennis players will represent Chickasha at state.
The Chickasha girls tennis team competed in Crossings Christian’s Class 4A regional. In the end, one singles player and two doubles teams qualified for the state tournament in Oklahoma City.
Chickasha’s No. 2 singles player qualified for the state tournament. Breanna Cason competed in the division and did well enough to keep her season going.
In No. 1 doubles, the team of Jacie Ketchum and Hailey Thompson qualified to go along with the No. 2 doubles team. Olivia Dabney and Mickie Cissell qualified for state in No. 2 doubles.
Barring any changes, state will take place Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
