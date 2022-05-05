EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
Chickasha girls tennis will have representation at the Class 4A state tournament.
The tennis team recently competed in a regional tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center, and players were looking to advance to the state tournament. And a doubles team managed to advance to the state tournament.
Chickasha's No. 1 doubles team will be representing the school at the upcoming state tournament. The team of Jacie Ketchum and Hailey Thompson managed to fight their way through the regional to advance to the state tournament.
The state tournament will be at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center and will take place May 6 and May 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.