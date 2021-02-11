Chickasha swimmers have qualified for state in Class 5A.
The Chickasha swim teams went to Edmond last week to compete in the Class 5A West Regional. Both the girls and boys will have representation at the upcoming state meet.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has scheduled the Class 5A state meet for Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.
Girls
Jennifer Veach and Avery Jones led both teams in qualifying for state. The two swimmers qualified for state in four different events. The two swimmers each qualified for state in two individual races and two relay races.
Individually, Veach advanced to state in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard freestyle. As an individual, Jones advanced to the state meet in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
The 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams qualified for state. Veach, Jones, Bree Cason and Abi Hood made up the qualifying teams.
Boys
Cayden Castrellon qualified for state in two events. As an individual, he advanced to the state meet in the 200-yard freestyle race.
Castrellon also qualified for the state meet in the 200-yard freestyle relay with three other Chickasha swimmers. Liam Crowl, Brock Barr and Kaden Wallace made up the other three swimmers.
