Chickasha swimmers will have the chance to swim at state.
The Chickasha swim teams recently competed in the Class 5A West regional. The regional meet took place in Edmond, and Chickasha will have representation in several events at the state meet next week.
Girls
The Chickasha girls will have representation in four events at the upcoming state meet. Two relay teams will compete at state, and two swimmers will compete in individual events.
Bree Cason qualified in an individual event and advanced on both relay teams. Individually, she qualified in the 100-yard backstroke.
Avery Jones also advanced to state in an individual event to go along with advancing on two relay teams. As an individual, she qualified for state in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Chickasha's 200-yard IM relay team advanced to state with Maysun Bohot, Jones, Cason and Addison Kennedy as the swimmers.
Chickasha's 200-yard freestyle team also advanced to state with a combination of Jones, Bohot, Cason and Kennedy.
Boys
The Chickasha boys will have representation in three individual events and one relay event.
Liam Crowl advanced to state in two individual events and one relay event. Individually, Crowl qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.
Cayden Castrellon advanced to state in one individual event and a relay event. Along with the relay team, he advanced to state in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The boys' 200-yard freestyle relay team advanced to state with a team of Castrellon, Brant Woods, Dao Hong Lim and Crowl.
