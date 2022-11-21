The Chickasha swim teams had strong results at a meet.
The teams competed in a meet that Duncan hosted, and both teams ended up near the top of the team standings. The teams each finished second in the individual team standings and finished second in the combined scores.
The two teams combined for 489.5 points overall, finishing just 2.5 points behind Duncan for the top spot. The girls finished tied for second with 225 points, and the boys finished second with a point total of 264.5 points.
The Lady Chicks racked up first-place multiple finishes in the meet, securing four first-places finishes overall. Bree Cason finished first in two individual races and in a relay event for Chickasha.
Cason took first in the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter freestyle. Avery Jones took first in the 100-meter breaststroke.
The relay team that finished first in the 200 medley included Cason, Jones, Alizia Moore and Calista Castrellon.
The Lady Chicks had several other point-earning results in the meet as well.
The Chickasha boys had one first-place finish to help add points to their score. That first-place finish came from the 200 medley relay team of Cayden Castrellon, Brant Woods, Dao Hong Lim and Liam Crowl.
Chickasha also had several other point-earning finishes, including several second-place finishes in the meet to help build their point total.
