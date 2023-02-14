Chickasha swimmers will be competing at state.
The Chickasha swim teams recently traveled to Edmond to compete in a Class 5A regional meet, and several swimmers had success. Chickasha qualified in multiple relay races and individual events between the boys and girls and will get to represent Chickasha at the state meet this week.
Girls
Two Chickasha relay teams qualified for the Lady Chicks, and those teams consist of the same four swimmers. Scarlett Crowley, Avery Jones, Bree Cason and Calista Castrellon helped Chickasha qualify in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle.
Individually, Cason qualified for state in two events. She qualified in the 200 IM and the 500 free.
Castrellon qualified in the 500 free as well, and Jones managed to qualify in the 100 breaststroke.
Boys
The Chickasha boys also had two relay teams qualify.
The combination of Cayden Castrellon, Brant Woods, Dao Hong Lim and Liam Crowl qualified for state in the 200 medley. The team of Zach Tarver, Kaden Wallace, Jeremiah Harris and Woods qualified in the 400 free.
Individually, Castrellon qualified in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. Crowl qualified in the 50 free and 100 free.
Dao Hong Lim reached state in the 100 butterfly, and Tarver made it to the state meet in the 500 free. Woods also qualified in the 100 breaststroke.
State
The Class 5A state meet will take place Friday and Saturday and will take place in Edmond.
