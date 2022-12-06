Chickasha swim had another strong meet, competing in Harrah earlier this week.
The two teams managed to finish in the top three of the combined scores and the men's scores. The Chickasha girls finished in the top four of those standings.
The two Chickasha teams finished third in the combined standings. The Chickasha boys finished second in the meet, and the Chickasha girls finished fourth in the meet.
The Chickasha boys had multiple first-place finishes in the meet. A majority of those first-place finishes came in relay events.
Chickasha finished first in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Those teams included Cayden Castrellon, Brant Woods, Dao Hong Lim and Liam Crowl.
Liam Crowl also had a first-place finish in an individual event. He took first in the 50-yard freestyle.
Several second-place finishes and other point-earning finishes helped Chickasha build a total to capture second place.
Avery Jones recorded Chickasha's best finish for the girls. She and another swimmer finished with the same time for the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle.
