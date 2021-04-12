Chickasha's Chloee Steelman had a change of plans.
Originally planning to go to the Air Force, Steelman will now find herself competing at the next level. Steelman held a ceremony at Chickasha High School on Friday and will be continuing her athletic career at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas.
Steelman's change of plans started with an action from her basketball coach, Carol Craven. She said that Craven helped get her on the basketball program's radar, and she ended up taking a trip to Kansas to check out the program.
The rest was history.
“I loved it. I enjoyed it,” Steelman said. “They were like a family, so I wanted to sign with them.
“I never thought I would get the chance to ever play basketball again.”
Craven became Chickasha's head coach in 2019 and has been a strong force in Steelman's life. Steelman said she knew from the beginning that Craven would be a great coach for her.
Getting to play for Craven has meant a lot to the senior.
“I never gave up on her, and she never gave up on me,” Steelman said. “I'm grateful for her.”
Being able to continue her athletic career at the next level is something Steelman has wanted to do for a long time. She now has an opportunity to accomplish a goal.
“It's my dream come true,” Steelman said. “I've always wanted to play college ball.
“I never wanted to give up on sports.”
But Steelman does not want to stop at just playing basketball at the next level. She has competed in multiple sports during her life and wants to continue that in college.
Steelman stated that she plans to play soccer as well.
