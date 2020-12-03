Winter sports have started across Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released its first batch of polls for those sports.
The first set of winter sports rankings came out on Monday, and several area schools have at least one ranked team. Tuttle has a team ranked in each of the four polls.
There are two wrestling polls.
Basketball (girls)
The Tuttle Lady Tigers appeared in the top five in the first poll. The Lady Tigers earned seven first-place votes, 656 points and the No. 4 spot in Class 4A.
The Blanchard Lady Lions are also ranked in Class 4A, coming in at No. 14. The Lady Lions received 245 points, tying with Muldrow for the 14th spot.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers came in at No. 5 in the first Class 2A poll. The Lady Panthers earned one first-place vote and 717 points.
Ninnekah earned 261 points and is ranked 18th in Class A. Cyril picked up one first-place vote, 507 points and is ranked 12th in Class B.
Basketball (boys)
The Tuttle Tigers are one of two area boys teams ranked in the top 10 in basketball. After picking up 514 points, the Tigers are ranked sixth in Class 4A.
The Minco Bulldogs are a top-five team and compete in Class 2A. The Bulldogs received seven first-place votes, 691 points and are ranked fourth in Class 2A.
The Am-Po boys made an appearance in the first Class 2A poll. The Panthers earned 329 points and are ranked 13th in the class.
The Cyril boys got 378 points in the Class B poll and are ranked 17th.
Wrestling (dual)
The Tuttle Tigers are Class 4A's top-ranked team in the dual rankings. They received 10 first-place votes and 165 points.
Blanchard is ranked fourth in Class 4A and received 120 points.
The Bridge Creek Bobcats received three first-place votes and 122 points in the Class 3A poll. The Bobcats are ranked sixth in the class.
Wrestling (tournament)
Tuttle is also ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A tournament rankings. The Tigers picked up 11 first-place votes and 180 points in the poll.
Blanchard is also ranked fourth in the Class 4A poll. The Lions earned 118 points.
Bridge Creek is ranked fourth in Class 3A, tied with Blackwell. The Bobcats received three first-place votes and 176 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.