Funeral service for Edna Gay Blevins, 103, of Verden, OK will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Pentecostal Lighthouse Church in Verden, OK. Rev. Ed Whitley will officiate. Edna was born the daughter of Jerome and Anna Melot on October 7, 1917 in Wanette, OK on the former …