This past year has come with its fair share of negative moments in the world of sports, but area teams combined to provide positive moments.
The biggest storylines of 2020 deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association canceled state basketball tournaments and spring sports earlier this year. The NAIA — which the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma is a part of — also canceled sports because of COVID-19.
Sports have since returned under difficult circumstances.
The next few storylines are just a few positive moments that took place in 2020.
Tuttle softball wins another state title
The Tuttle softball team climbed back to the Class 4A mountaintop in 2020.
The Lady Tigers won the program’s 11th state title this past season, winning two of their state tournament games in thrilling fashion. They began their state tournament journey with a 13-4 win over Broken Bow.
Things got dicey in the team’s semifinal win against Tecumseh. The Lady Tigers trailed 5-3 heading to the seventh inning and scored six runs to go up 9-5. The Lady Tigers held on for a 9-5 win to advance to the state championship game.
Tuttle and Lone Grove needed more than seven innings to decide the Class 4A state championship game. Tuttle ended up victorious in an 11-inning marathon, securing the title with an 8-6 victory.
Alex’s Anderson reaches 8,000 rushing yards
Tatton Anderson's career has included plenty of big games and big seasons with the Alex Longhorns.
Those games and seasons resulted in Anderson accomplishing something that only a few players in the history of Oklahoma high school football have done. During a playoff victory at Empire, Anderson surpassed 8,000 rushing yards in his career.
According to iwasatthegame.com, Anderson is one of just four players in Oklahoma high school football history to reach the 8,000-yard mark on the ground.
Area basketball teams advance to state
Before the OSSAA canceled the state tournaments, three area basketball teams were going to play at state after making runs through the playoffs.
The Amber-Pocasset girls, Tuttle girls and Minco boys all advanced to state earlier this year. The three teams advanced to state last season and are all highly ranked this season.
Am-Po advanced to its first state tournament in several seasons after making a run through the consolation bracket in the area tournament. The Lady Panthers avenged a playoff loss to Oklahoma Union in the area tournament consolation championship game.
The Tuttle girls advanced to the Class 4A state tournament for the second time in three seasons. After a loss to Anadarko, the Lady Tigers defeated the Ada Lady Cougars in the area tournament consolation championship game.
The Minco Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A state tournament for the second season in a row after making it to the state semifinals the previous season.
Minco did not lose a game in the playoffs. The Bulldogs advanced to state with a win over Cashion in the area tournament championship game.
Chickasha boys come back to beat Eisenhower
The Chickasha basketball team (boys) went to the court against Lawton Eisenhower in the consolation championship game of Duncan’s Southern Oklahoma Invitational earlier this season.
Chickasha trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter against an Eisenhower team that was ranked 18th in Class 5A at the time. Chickasha scored 17 points in a row and ended up with its second victory of the season, defeating the Eagles by a score of 56-53.
