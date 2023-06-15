Chickasha softball is under new leadership.
The Chickasha Board of Education held its monthly board meeting earlier this week, and the hiring of a new head softball coach appeared on the agenda. In the end, the board approved the hiring of Erin Workman as the new leader of the softball program.
Workman brings plenty of experience to the softball program, both as a coach and player.
Workman’s coaching experience includes being the head coach at Yukon for a few seasons. As a player, Workman played her collegiate softball at Texas A&M University.
Workman played for head coach Bob Brock at Texas A&M and was on a team that won the 1987 Women’s College World Series. The Aggies went 56-8 that season and beat UCLA twice in the final two games to win the title.
Workman also had success at Putnam City West and was selected for the 2023 class of the Putnam City District Athletic Hall of Fame.
Workman now replaces Lauren Whatley at the helm of the program after Whatley decided to step down as the program’s head coach. Whatley spent three seasons at the helm of the program and became the longest-tenured head coach of the team since Dennis Furr stepped down in the summer of 2016.
Chickasha is a program that has had a pretty successful past decade.
The Lady Chicks won back-to-back state titles in 2014 and 2015. They have also made numerous regional appearances and 20-win seasons since then, including a pair of regional appearances and 20-win seasons in Whatley’s final two seasons leading the program.
