Erin Workman wanted to start coaching a team again.
Workman — a former head coach at Yukon — had still been giving lessons to players, but she found the urge to get back to the experience of coaching a team. And it just so happened that Chickasha had an opening.
Now, Workman is back in charge of a young program and helping players develop. Workman did her research before becoming Chickasha’s new head coach, but that research made her excited about the possibility of being at Chickasha.
“I wanted to be a part of a program that was supported by their community and administration, and I believe they definitely are here,” Workman said before the season. “I did my research and heard a lot of really good things about both the community and administration.”
Another bright spot of the Chickasha opening is the youth that the team has. Because of that, Workman will have time to help develop the players within the program.
“I liked the possibility of coaching here because the majority of this group being young gives me ability to work with a lot of them for a couple of years,” Workman said.
Workman has brought valuable experience to the softball program. She was recently inducted into the Putnam City Athletics Hall of Fame, and she won a national championship with Texas A&M University softball.
Workman believes all of her experience is great for sharing with younger generations.
“I think it is very valuable. Having that been there done that in various ways is important to be able to share with your athletes,” she said. “Knowing what it takes to get them to the next level is very valuable, too.”
It had been a little bit since Workman had coached a full team like she is now, but she came to the realization that she wanted to make the change back to coaching and teaching. She realized she wanted to finish her working career following her passions of coaching and teaching.
“I was still doing pitching and hitting lessons but had that urge to get back into that full team experience,” Workman said. “Life is short. ... I wanted to do what I loved to do.”
