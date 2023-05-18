Pitching and defense delivered.
Teams struggled to score against top-seeded University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball during the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round in Chickasha on Tuesday on Wednesday. The Drovers went 3-0 in the tournament to advance to the NAIA Softball World Series and allowed just two runs in the three games.
The Drovers outscored their two opponents 8-2 in those games and picked up two shutout victories as well. Science & Arts' defense was on the field for 23 innings and held opponents scoreless for 22 of those innings.
Science & Arts needed strong pitching from sophomore Sophie Williams, and the Drovers got strong pitching from Williams. Williams went all 23 innings in the circle for the Drovers.
Williams threw 16 innings on the first day of the tournament, throwing seven shutout innings against Avila University before throwing nine innings against the University of Mobile. She finished off the tournament with seven shutout innings against Mobile and allowed just two hits in the win that clinched a spot in the World Series.
Williams — who shared the Sooner Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Year honor with Oklahoma City University’s Shelbey Cornelson — ended the tournament with a 24-6 record on the season and an ERA of 1.29. According to her head coach, hard work has helped her have the success she has already had in her young career with the Drovers.
“Sophie works hard,” head coach Jadyn Wallis said. “Sophie was a kid in the fall but never missed a bullpen, never missed a workout [and] never missed anything for whatever reason. That’s what got Soph to where she is right now.”
But while Williams was stepping up in the circle, the defense was stepping up around her. The defense did not commit a single error throughout Opening Round.
In fact, Science & Arts has gone four games in a row without an error. In seven postseason games — including the conference tournament — Science & Arts has committed just one error.
It is that defense that has given Williams extra confidence.
“That’s what’s gotten her through, the great defense that she’s had behind her,” Wallis said.
The Drovers will play their first of the World Series on May 25 in Columbus, Georgia.
