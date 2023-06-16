Women’s Professional Fastpitch has another local tie.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball program has become a powerhouse in the world of softball, and head coach Jadyn Wallis has earned an opportunity to coach at the professional ranks while remaining head coach of the Drovers.
The school announced that Wallis has joined the Oklahoma City Spark as a pitching coach for its inaugural season while remaining the program’s head coach. Wallis joins a team with several others who have made their name known in Oklahoma via softball, whether in college, high school or both.
From a Chickasha perspective, Lynnsie Elam is also on the roster and hit the program’s first home run during the Spark’s first-ever game. The Spark began in Edmond on Thursday and held a 4-1 lead before the game got postponed because of the weather.
Wallis got hired to coach the Drovers in 2012 and coached her first official season in 2013. Since being hired, she has racked up more than 400 wins and led the Drovers to multiple NAIA Softball World Series appearances, a national championship and multiple Sooner Athletic Conference championships.
Wallis is a former pitcher herself, having pitched at Newcastle before playing at the University of Oklahoma under head coach Patty Gasso. And the Drovers have had their share of successful pitchers with Wallis at the helm, including Emily Cerny.
Cerny became the NAIA’s all-time winningest pitcher during her playing career with Drovers.
