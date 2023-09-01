BLANCHARD — Oakley Vickers was dominant.
As Tuttle continued to make its way through District 4A-2 on the road Thursday, Tuttle’s ace pitcher delivered a performance to remember. Tuttle traveled to Bridge Creek’s field and remained unbeaten in district play with a 10-0 victory.
And while the offense did plenty of work to pick up the win, Vickers made sure that Bridge Creek had no chance of coming away with a victory. Vickers delivered a no-hit performance in the circle, only allowing three Bridge Creek batters to get on base in the game.
And along with tossing a no-hitter, Vickers made sure the Lady Bobcats could barely get the ball in play. Eighteen of the 21 outs in the game were strikeouts from Vickers, and the first 12 Bridge Creek outs in the game were strikeouts.
But along with Vickers’ gem of a performance came an offensive performance that helped put the game out of reach pretty early, starting in the first inning. It was a balanced performance that saw four players record multiple RBIs.
Bella Mejia got the Lady Tigers on the board in the top of the first inning with an RBI single. Mejia, Lilly Ferrell, Skyler Rodgers and Kynlee Swain all had two RBIs for Tuttle.
Tuttle continued to score as the game went on, scoring in every inning except the fifth and sixth innings. Tuttle first gained more separation in the second inning, scoring five runs to go up 6-0.
Ferrell brought in a run in the second inning for her first RBI. She reached on an error with the bases loaded, but Bridge Creek did not have much of a chance to get the runner out at home.
Rodgers’ two RBIs came on her base hit in the second inning that made the score 4-0. Audrey Watson and Mejia also drove in runs in the inning.
Tuttle got back-to-back run-scoring hits in the third inning. Swain hit a pair of RBI triples and hit two of Tuttle’s three triples in the game, and her first came in the third inning to make the score 7-0.
Ferrell followed Swain with a run-scoring hit to make the score 8-0.
Layla Kerr hit a triple in the fourth inning, and Lexi Serman's base hit extended the lead in the inning. Swain completed the scoring in the seventh inning with her second RBI triple of the game.
Tuttle got to 10-0 in district play with the win, securing a ninth shutout victory in those 10 games.
