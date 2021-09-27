VERDEN — The Verden softball team is heading to a regional tournament.
The Lady Tigers hosted a district tournament in Verden last week and came away with a district title, winning the title in an if-necessary game. Verden went 3-1 in Verden on Thursday, defeating Ryan once and Temple twice to advance to a regional tournament in Class B.
The Lady Tigers opened the tournament with a 17-3 run-rule victory over Ryan before losing a 5-2 game against Temple after Temple defeated Ryan. The loss to Temple meant Verden had to beat Temple two times without losing to advance, and the Lady Tigers were up to the task.
Verden bounced back from the 5-2 loss to beat Temple 7-5 in eight innings. Verden then completed the district run with a 9-6 victory in the if-necessary game.
During the 7-5 win, Verden scored the game's first four runs before Temple scored the next four runs to tie the game. Verden scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to go up 5-4, but Temple responded with a run in the bottom of the seventh to force an eighth inning.
Verden scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and held Temple scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to force a final game.
Verden took an early lead in the if-necessary game, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Whitney McHugh recorded a hit to get Verden's offense started.
Rylee McMillan drove in a run during the inning to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead. Phaedra Smith got the ball in play during the inning, and Verden put another run on the board to go up 2-0.
The Lady Tigers seemingly blew the game open in the fourth inning, scoring six runs to take an 8-0 lead over their opponent. Chelsey Singleton drove in the first run of the inning with a base hit, and Verden got two more runs after McMillan got another ball in play to make the score 5-0.
Verden added two more runs on a base hit from Smith. With Verden leading 7-0 in the fourth inning, Haley Edwards drove in a run to make the score 8-0.
Edwards was also the winning pitcher.
Temple scored its first run of the game in the top of the sixth inning, but Verden put another run on the board in the bottom half of the inning. Edwards drove in her second run of the game to make the score 9-1.
Temple scored five runs in the seventh inning, but Verden held on and won the title.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released regional assignments for four classes Monday morning, and Class B was one of those classes. Verden will compete in a regional that Turner will host.
Turner is ranked No. 7 in the OSSAA's Class B poll. The regional will also feature No. 10 Grandfield and No. 12 Tupelo.
