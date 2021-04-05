The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball team was dominant.
The third-ranked Drovers faced Central Christian College of Kansas in a Sooner Athletic Conference series of four games Thursday and Friday. The Drovers picked up four run-rule victories, outscoring their opponent 38-1 in the four games.
USAO shut out Central Christian in the first three games of the series. The Drovers picked up wins of 9-0 and 8-0 in Thursday's games and came away with wins of 10-0 and 11-1 in Friday's games.
USAO's Suni Meely led the way during the team's 10-0 victory over the Tigers, going 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs in the win. Kristen Prieto and Randa Hatter each had three RBIs in the victory.
Meely's first run-scoring hit gave the Drovers a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning after Shyla Clouse led off USAO's offense with a triple. Prieto's sacrifice fly gave the Drovers a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and that score remained the same until USAO blew the game open in the third inning.
Meely put the Drovers ahead 3-0 with an RBI single, and Hatter delivered a crushing blow with one swing of the bat. Her three-run home run gave the Drovers a commanding 6-0 lead over their opponent.
Meely drove in two more runs with a base hit in the fourth inning, and Prieto drove in the final two runs of the game with a base hit of her own.
Emily Cerny earned her second win of the series in the circle, striking out 10 batters in five innings. Cerny allowed just one hit in her two starts against Central Christian and threw a no-hitter in her first start of the series.
USAO's power was on display in its 11-1 victory. The Drovers hammered three home runs for a total of seven runs.
Prieto homered twice in the victory, driving in three runs with her two hits. She made the score 2-0 with a solo home run in the first inning and made the score 7-0 with a two-run home run in the second inning.
Jaycee Kievit entered the lineup in the third inning and drove in four runs with one swing of the bat. She hit a grand slam to make the score 11-0.
Central Christian scored its only run of the series in the fifth inning. Hatter went five innings and picked up the victory in the circle.
Falon Howell also earned a win in the circle during the series. She went all five innings in USAO's 8-0 victory.
USAO is now 31-3 on the season and is 16-2 in conference action.
