The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball team needed someone to deliver.
The second-ranked Drovers trailed Ottawa University-Arizona 3-2 with one out in the bottom half of the seventh inning, and Randa Hatter stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in Chickasha on Thursday. Hatter drove in the final two runs with a single, giving the Drovers a 4-3 victory.
The Drovers had to overcome two deficits before securing the victory. USAO's only lead came when Hatter made the score 4-3 with her walk-off hit.
OUAZ took an early lead by scoring two runs in the top half of the first inning. Madelyn Blair got the Drovers on the board in the second inning, making the score 2-1 with an RBI single.
USAO tied the game at two in the third inning, and that score remained the same until OUAZ went ahead 3-2 in the seventh inning.
Alyson Clemence, Shyla Clouse and Amanda Moreno got on base to help set up the situation for Hatter. The only out came between Clemence and Clouse, and the Drovers got some help from the OUAZ defense.
Clemence put together a 3-for-3 performance at the plate for the Drovers. USAO's Emily Cerny went all seven innings in the circle and struck out 10 batters in the win.
USAO is now 16-2 on the season. The Drovers have also won seven of their eight conference games.
