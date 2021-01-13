The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball team will enter another season with high expectations.
According to the NAIA's preseason poll, USAO will once again begin a season as one of the top teams in the country. The NAIA released its poll Wednesday and said "a panel of head coaches" voted on the poll.
After finishing a shortened 2020 season as the second-ranked team in the country, USAO will begin the 2021 campaign as the second-ranked team in the country. USAO finished behind top-ranked Southern Oregon University in the poll, receiving one first-place vote and 482 points.
Southern Oregon picked up 15 first-place votes and 494 points in the poll.
Coaches in the Sooner Athletic Conference also gave USAO plenty of praise, picking the Drovers to win the conference in a preseason poll that the SAC released Monday. USAO picked up six first-place votes and two second-place votes in the poll, good for 62 points.
USAO finished three points ahead of Oklahoma City University in the poll.
The NAIA ended up stopping the 2020 softball season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the season, No. 2 USAO was 25-2 overall and 10-0 in the SAC. The Drovers have won 22 games in a row.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.