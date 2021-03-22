The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball team finished last week on a high note.

Following a win over Ottawa University-Arizona in Chickasha on Thursday, the second-ranked Drovers traveled to Conway, Arkansas. The Drovers played two games Friday and two games Saturday.

USAO went 4-0 during its four games.

USAO picked up two shutout victories Friday, defeating Midland University and Lyon College. USAO defeated Midland 5-0 and Lyon 2-0.

The Drovers continued play Saturday, picking up two more victories. USAO defeated Lyon 6-3 and took down 14th-ranked Central Baptist College 9-1.

Following the four victories, USAO has won eight games in a row. The Drovers own a 20-2 record on the season and are 7-1 within the Sooner Athletic Conference.

