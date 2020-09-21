The Tuttle softball program has plenty of tradition.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers have won 10 state championships in their history, including three state titles in a row from 2016 to 2018. But another streak also started in 2016.
In 2016, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association implemented district play in Class 4A, beginning in the 2016 season. Since the OSSAA implemented district play, the Lady Tigers have built a streak of district wins and district titles.
The Lady Tigers have won their district all five seasons of district play and have not lost a single district game. Tuttle completed its fifth-straight season without a district loss with an 11-0 win over Anadarko on Monday.
Tuttle ended up going 14-0 in District 4A-3 this season and is now 64-0 in district play over the past five seasons.
