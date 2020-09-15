Tuttle — The Tuttle softball team picked up another district win.
The Lady Tigers took on the Weatherford Lady Eagles in Tuttle on Tuesday, coming away with a 9-1 victory. Tuttle moved to 12-0 in District 4A-3 with the victory and is now 16-7 on the season.
Weatherford’s first two batters got on base in the top half of the first inning, but a double play with no outs put a halt to the early momentum. Pitcher Cami Cobb finished the top of the first with a strikeout and retired eight batters in a row after the first two batters got on base.
After going down in order in the first inning, the Lady Tigers struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Hannah Morales drove in a run with an RBI single and was one of five Tuttle players to drive in at least one run. Lexie Sirman (three RBIs), Shelby McAfee (two), Kinlee Riley (two) and Kya Watson (one) combined to drive in the rest of Tuttle's runs.
The Lady Tigers added two runs to their 1-0 lead in the third inning with one swing of the bat. With a runner on base and two outs, Riley delivered a two-run home run to put the Lady Tigers on top 3-0.
But Tuttle’s biggest offensive inning did not come until the fifth. The Lady Tigers went up 7-0 in the inning after McAfee and Sirman delivered back-to-back two-run singles.
With Tuttle leading 7-1 in the sixth inning, Watson plated a run with a sacrifice fly. Sirman completed the scoring, driving in her third run of the game with an RBI single.
Morales led the offense with three hits, putting together a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Riley put together a 2-for-2 performance at the plate and also drew two walks in the win.
Cobb went all seven innings in the circle, striking out five batters. Weatherford only had three hits in the game.
Tuttle was able to complete a district sweep of Weatherford with its win Tuesday. Tuttle won the first meeting in nine innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.