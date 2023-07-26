The Tuttle softball coaching staff has experience.
Tuttle head coach Rebecca Cobb continues to lead the softball program, and she is excited about the group of coaches who will be helping the program. It is a staff made up of coaches who have had plenty of success and have plenty of knowledge to spread around.
Full of history
Tuttle’s coaching staff this season will be full of history when it comes to playing softball. Along with Cobb, the other coaches on the staff have been standouts in their careers.
Tuttle brought in a former standout from Moore in Kennedy Jackson to go along with former Tuttle standouts in Shelby Bumpus and Macy McAdoo coaching as well. Cobb is a Tuttle alumna as well and is excited about the coaching staff.
It is a staff that made Tuttle softball history.
“I am really excited about my coaching staff this year,” Cobb said. “It is the first all-female coaching staff in Tuttle softball history.”
It is a staff that has won multiple state championships in their careers and even national championships at the collegiate level.
The Tuttle experience
Three of the four coaches on the roster have experienced playing for Tuttle and playing in the tradition that Tuttle softball has built. The Tuttle softball program has won 11 state championships and has been downright dominant at times en route to becoming a powerhouse within Oklahoma softball as a whole.
Cobb loves the fact that past players are on the staff. They know what to expect and do not take representing Tuttle for granted.
“I love having a staff with past players,” she said. “We all think the same way when it comes to what Tuttle softball means to us and what is expected of players.
“All three have helped carry on the traditions that Coach [Jerry] Bates started. It is something that we do not take lightly.”
Bates was an architect in the tradition that Tuttle has built through the years, winning several state titles during his tenure at the helm of the program.
Having that experience of playing in a powerhouse like Tuttle is something Cobb believes can help the current players in the program. They can understand what the players are going through and can help them through different situations.
“I most definitely think having the experience from past players helps our team,” Cobb said. “We have been in our players' shoes. We know the expectations of a Tuttle softball player.
“We want the traditions that were set before us to be carried on for the future generation of Tuttle softball players.”
Returning home
And Tuttle’s tradition has led coaches back to the program that helped them. They are looking to help future generations learn about the powerhouse Tuttle has become and help them be successful.
“[They want] to pour into the future generations and keep the success of the program going,” Cobb said.
