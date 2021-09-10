The Tuttle softball program locked up another district title.
The Lady Tigers swept a District 4A-1 doubleheader with Clinton on Thursday and moved to 11-0 in district play with the two wins. The second game against Clinton was Tuttle's penultimate district game.
Only having one district game left on the schedule, Tuttle has guaranteed itself the best record in 4A-1 this season. The closest team in the district has two district losses, both of which came to Tuttle earlier this season.
The district title means that Tuttle will get to host a regional tournament during the Class 4A postseason.
Tuttle has now won five district titles in a row and has won a district title every year since the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association approved districts for Class 4A in 2016.
Tuttle has won five district titles in a row in dominant fashion. The Lady Tigers have not lost a district game since districts got approved and currently sit at 75-0 in district play during this span. A win over Cache on Monday would move the Lady Tigers to 76-0 in district games.
