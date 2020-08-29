Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to sunny skies this afternoon. High 91F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.