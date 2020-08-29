The Tuttle softball team is on a winning streak.
The Lady Tigers have a 3-0 record since Monday and have won their last four games ahead of Tuesday’s road game with the Weatherford Lady Eagles, a District 4A-3 opponent. After Tuttle went 2-4 in its first six games, it has won seven of its last eight games to get to 9-5 on the season.
The Lady Tigers have scored more than 50 runs during the streak and have allowed just two runs to their four opponents, shutting out three of those opponents in the process. Tuttle started its streak with a win over Durant and backed up that victory with wins over Anadarko, Elgin and Mount St. Mary.
Anadarko, Elgin and Mount St. Mary are all in District 4A-3 with Tuttle. Tuttle is currently 6-0 in the district, and Weatherford is also undefeated in district play.
