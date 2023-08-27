TUTTLE — Pitching, defense and getting the ball in play in a timely moment helped the Tuttle Lady Tigers earn a district win.
Friday’s District 4A-2 matchup between Tuttle and the Cache Lady Bulldogs featured a pair of teams without a district loss on the season. By the end of a game that only saw one run, Tuttle stood tall in Tuttle.
The Lady Tigers put a run on the board in the bottom half of the first inning against Cache last week. Behind Avery Laird’s gem of a performance in the circle and a rock-solid defensive performance around her, that run was enough in a 1-0 victory for the Lady Tigers.
Kynlee Swain led off the bottom of the first inning by getting on base for Tuttle. Later in the frame, Bella Mejia put the ball in play and drove in the game’s only run.
Outside of that, the game belonged to the pitchers and a Tuttle defense that did not record a single error in seven innings of work. And the defense combined with Laird’s performance to pick up another shutout win.
For a little bit, it looked like Laird might throw a perfect game or a no-hitter. She and the rest of Tuttle’s defense retired Cache’s first 14 batters.
A Cache batter drew a walk in the fifth inning to end the streak.
Cache’s only hit of the game came in the seventh inning, but the Lady Bulldogs could not put a run on the board. Laird struck out two batters in her seven innings of work, and only two Cache batters reached base the entire game.
Ahead of Tuttle’s district game against Chickasha on Monday, Tuttle is 8-0 in 4A-2. Tuttle has seven shutout wins in those eight district games.
