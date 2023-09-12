The Tuttle Lady Tigers have finished their district season.
Tuttle softball competes in District 4A-2 and just finished its district softball schedule. Tuttle played two district games apiece against six other teams in the district and made its way to the district title.
Since districts came to Class 4A, the Lady Tigers have been fairly dominant. And that did not change this season.
The Lady Tigers swept through their district, going 12-0 en route to another district title this season. Tuttle completed its district play with a 12-7 win over Bridge Creek on Monday, but the Lady Tigers already had the district title wrapped up.
Bridge Creek was one of just two district foes to score against Tuttle this season. Western Heights managed to score against the Lady Tigers earlier this season.
But outside of those two teams, no other district foe was able to put a run on the board.
And the Lady Tigers won in different variations, whether it was their seven double-digit wins or five single-digit wins. The Lady Tigers scored double-digit runs in eight of their 12 district games, and they also won by scoring one or two runs.
Tuttle only combined to score three runs in two games against Cache, but the Lady Tigers held Cache scoreless in both of those meetings.
The Lady Tigers can now play without worrying about district standings. Tuttle has also already surpassed the 20-win mark this season and gets to host a regional.
