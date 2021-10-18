OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tuttle softball team was back at state.
The Lady Tigers were trying to defend their 2020 Class 4A state title on Oklahoma City last week, playing their Class 4A state games at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on Thursday and Friday. The Lady Tigers picked up a quarterfinal victory before seeing their season end in the state semifinals.
No. 3 Tuttle faced No. 6 Bristow in Thursday's quarterfinal, and the Lady Tigers faced No. 2 Tecumseh in Friday's semifinal.
Despite not defending the title, Tuttle still found some late magic in both of their games.
In Tuttle's 5-2 win over Bristow in a quarterfinal game, Tuttle trailed 2-1 before scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Tuttle trailed Tecumseh 5-0 and scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the magic that the Lady Tigers found ran out just short of at least tying the game.
Tuttle vs. Bristow
Bristow scored its two runs in the bottom half of the second inning, and Tuttle scored its first run of the game in the top of the third inning.
Tuttle had two players on and had Madi Surber at the plate in the seventh inning. Surber recorded an RBI double to tie the game at two runs apiece.
It was Zoey Plott's RBI single that gave Tuttle a 3-2 lead, and Kya Watson hit an RBI single to make the score 4-2. Tuttle added its final run after Kinlee Riley got the ball in play.
Tuttle's Skyler Rodgers stepped up on defense in the bottom half of the seventh inning. She made a diving grab with no outs and made a throw to second base to complete a double play.
Tuttle vs. Tecumseh
Tecumseh scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Four of those five runs came from a grand slam with one out in the inning.
Tuttle loaded the bases in the sixth inning, getting singles from Surber, Plott and Watson. But Tecumseh escaped that inning unscathed.
The Lady Tigers managed to find some more magic in the seventh inning.
Shelby McAfee led off the seventh inning with a base hit, and she crossed home plate as Tuttle's first run. Surber drove in a run with a base hit in the seventh inning.
Plott put the ball in play and helped Tuttle score a third run, and Tuttle got within one run in the inning. But Tecumseh managed to secure the victory.
Surber, Plott and McAfee all had multiple hits for the Lady Tigers.
