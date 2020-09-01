The Tuttle softball team is building momentum.
The Lady Tigers won their fifth game in a row Monday, taking down the Weatherford Lady Eagles in a District 4A-3 matchup in Weatherford. Tuttle has won eight of its last nine games.
Tuttle and Weatherford entered the game undefeated in district play and were even through seven innings. The two teams needed nine innings to determine a winner, but the Lady Tigers ended up with an 11-5 victory.
The Lady Tigers had a losing record through their first six games of the season, going 2-4 in those games. With the win over Weatherford, Tuttle moved to 10-5 on the season and 7-0 in 4A-3.
Following the 2-4 start, Tuttle won its next three games before suffering a loss to Dale. Tuttle is 5-0 since that loss to Dale, defeating four district opponents in the process. Tuttle has scored more than 60 runs during its winning streak and has allowed just seven runs in those five games.
The Lady Tigers have scored double-digit runs in six games this season and have scored 20 runs or more multiple times.
The Lady Tigers will look to pick up another district victory Thursday. Barring any changes, they will travel to Elgin to take on the Lady Owls.
