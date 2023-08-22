TUTTLE — The Tuttle Lady Tigers continued their district dominance this season.
The Lady Tigers hosted Chickasha in Tuttle on Monday and used two big final innings to pull away from their District 4A-2 opponent. Tuttle scored 11 runs in the final two innings and kept their unblemished district record intact with a 13-0 victory.
The Lady Tigers took the lead in the bottom half of the first inning after Audrey Watson drove in the game’s first run. An RBI triple from Kynlee Swain put the Tigers up 2-0 in the second inning.
Swain had multiple hits and a pair of RBIs for the Lady Tigers.
In terms of putting runs on the board, Tuttle’s first big inning came in the third inning. The Lady Tigers scored four runs in the inning to take a 6-0 lead over their opponent.
Tuttle got run-scoring walks from Jazmyne Moreno and Swain before a sacrifice fly from Lilly Ferrell completed the scoring in the inning.
The Lady Tigers then added seven more runs in the fourth inning. Moreno drove in another run to give Tuttle a double-digit advantage in the game.
Chickasha’s offensive success came from somebody like Brook Richardson. Richardson had a pair of singles in the game, including one in the fifth inning.
Chickasha’s best chance to score came in the fifth inning. Richardson, Brooklyn Bingham and Harli Shoemake got on base to load the bases, but Tuttle was able to escape the jam with another shutout victory in district play.
Richardson also singled in the second inning, but Tuttle’s Bella Mejia made a tough catch after coming out from behind the plate and made a throw to complete an inning-ending double play.
Oakley Vickers earned the win for Tuttle in the circle.
Tuttle sits at 7-0 in district play after sweeping Western Heights on Tuesday. Tuttle won 14-0 and 14-3 in the district doubleheader.
Tuttle's first six district games were shutout victories. The Lady Tigers have outscored their district opponents 82-3.
