Tuttle softball came out on top in a Class 4A battle.
The Lady Tigers hosted the Weatherford Lady Eagles in a District 4A-1 showdown, and they did enough on offense and defense to secure a win in Tuttle on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers earned a 4-0 victory and ended Weatherford's unbeaten season in the process.
The Lady Tigers struck twice in the bottom half of the second inning and never looked back in the win. Tuttle also scored twice in the fifth inning to finish off the scoring in the game.
Cheyenne Byrom led off the second inning by recording Tuttle's first hit of the game, getting to second base on a double. Jazmyne Moreno followed Byrom by drawing a walk, and both players crossed home plate in the inning to give Tuttle a 2-0 advantage.
TUTTLE — Moreno crossed home plate twice for the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers threatened to extend their lead in third and fourth innings but could not score again until the fifth.
Moreno drew another walk and crossed home plate again to make the score 3-0. Skyler Rodgers plated Elyssa Kaniatobe in the same inning by recording an RBI single to plate the game's final run.
But it was a performance from Oakley Vickers in the circle that shined in Tuttle's win.
Vickers went seven innings in the circle, only giving up three hits and one walk in her seven innings. She also struck out eight batters in the shutout victory.
Vickers faced somewhat of a jam in the second inning after Weatherford got two runners on base with only one out in the inning. She struck out a Weatherford batter for the second out, and Tuttle then recorded the third out to get out of the jam unscathed.
The win sent the Lady Tigers to 6-2 on the season and sent them to 2-0 in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.