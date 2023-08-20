A pair of area teams took the top two spots in a competitive tournament last week.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers and Blanchard Lady Lions recently competed in the first Heart of Oklahoma Tournament that took place in Purcell and Washington. Both teams won a majority of their games and managed to take first place and second place in the tournament.
The two teams played five games in three days, starting Thursday and ending Saturday. The top three finishers in the tournament, including the two area schools, all went 4-1 in their five games and only lost to each other throughout the tournament.
Tuttle ended up taking home the championship after the first edition of the tournament, only dropping a 4-3 game to Purcell in its five games. The Lady Tigers only allowed three runs in their other four games of the tournament.
Tuttle did not allow more than a single run in its four tournament wins and earned a shutout win over Blanchard. The Lady Tigers defeated Bethel and Alva by a similar 8-1 score before picking up a 3-0 win over Blanchard and a 2-1 win over Plainview, securing the title in the process.
En route to a second-place finish in the tournament, Blanchard only allowed three runs in its four victories. Three of those four wins were shutout victories.
The Lady Tigers earned shutout wins over Purcell (2-0), Bethel (5-0) and Noble (12-0). The Lady Lions also earned a 7-3 win over Norman High in the tournament to help secure the second spot.
