The Tuttle Lady Tigers are heading back to state.
After their streak of state tournament appearances ended last season, the Lady Tigers secured a berth in the Class 4A state tournament last week by winning a regional tournament championship. The state tournament will start Thursday and will take place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.
The Lady Tigers are in search of their 11th state championship.
The Lady Tigers won their fifth-straight district title this season, going 14-0 in District 4A-3. They earned a bi-district bye and earned the right to host a regional tournament.
Tuttle went 3-0 during the regional tournament, picking up a 4-3 win over Harrah in the championship game. Tuttle and Harrah went past the normal seven innings.
Before the win over Harrah, Tuttle picked up a 10-2 win over Byng and a 13-4 win over Perkins-Tryon.
Tuttle will take on Broken Bow in the state quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Tuttle earned a 7-0 win over Broken Bow earlier this season. The Lady Tigers enter the state tournament having won five games in a row.
Tuttle’s last three state tournament appearances resulted in state titles. The Lady Tigers won three Class 4A titles in a row from 2016 to 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.