An area softball team advanced to the Class 4A state tournament.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers won their regional tournament last week to secure another state appearance for the softball program. The Lady Tigers went 3-0 in a tournament that took place Wednesday and Thursday of last week and took place in Tuttle.
The Lady Tigers got to host their regional tournament after going 12-0 in District 4A-1 and winning that district. They ended up in a regional with Elgin, Dickson and Perkins-Tryon.
The Lady Tigers opened the regional tournament with a 10-0 win over Elgin on Wednesday and picked up a 9-6 win over Dickson that evening. The Lady Tigers played Perkins-Tryon the following day, and they advanced to state with a 3-2 win in extra innings.
The Lady Tigers have now advanced to state two seasons in a row and enter this season's state tournament as the defending state champions.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released a bracket and seedings for the state tournament, and Tuttle is the No. 3 team in the bracket. Tuttle got paired with No. 6 Bristow for a 1:30 p.m. start in Oklahoma City on Thursday.
The bracket also includes No. 1 Lone Grove, No. 2 Tecumseh, No. 4 Verdigris, No. 5 Plainview, No. 7 Harrah and No. 8 Stigler.
