The Drovers got hits when it mattered most.
Timely hits can help propel a team to success, and the Drovers got those timely hits during the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round earlier this week. In a bracket that featured just 22 runs in six games and five shutouts, timely hits proved to be extra important.
The top-seeded and fifth-ranked Drovers got one of those timely hits late in their first game of the Opening Round against Mount Marty University. Neither offense could get a run on the board until Science & Arts scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to pick up a 1-0 victory over the Lancers.
The Drovers got two hits in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sierra Selfridge recorded a hit in the inning to set up a threatening situation for the Drovers.
And Savannah Ashford stepped up.
Ashford delivered a walk-off RBI single to give the Drovers a 1-0 victory over the Lancers, and that hit kept the team two losses away from elimination.
No. 2 seed and 20th-ranked College of Idaho came off a 3-0 win over No. 3 seed Ottawa University of Kansas to set up a game against Science & Arts, and the Drovers came away with another win in a low-scoring game.
Runs were once again at a premium in Science & Arts' 2-0 win, but the Drovers scored a run in the bottom of the second inning. And that run would have been enough.
The timely hit in that game came from Darci Chester. Chester sent a ball over the outfield fence for a solo home run that gave the Drovers a 1-0 lead, and they added an insurance run in the fifth inning.
A swing of the bat helped change momentum in the Science & Arts' final win of the Opening Round that sent it to the NAIA Softball World Series. And that hit came with the Drovers trailing instead of tied.
After delivering a walk-off RBI single against Mount Marty, Ashford came through again with a pair of runners on base and College of Idaho ahead 2-1. Ashford made contact with the ball and sent it over the fence for a three-run home run that put the Drovers ahead 4-2.
The Drovers never trailed again and advanced to the World Series with a 5-2 victory over the Yotes. They will look for more timely hits next week.
