Chickasha softball gave a team effort.
The Lady Chicks went to Blanchard on Monday and battled the Blanchard Lady Lions in a District 4A-4 showdown. Chickasha put together a team effort and picked up an 8-1 victory over the Lady Lions.
Seven Chickasha players recorded at least one hit in the team's win, and five of those seven players had multiple hits. Six Chickasha players had at least one RBI in the 8-1 victory over Blanchard.
Alli Bordwine led the team in hits by going 4-for-4 at the plate in the win. Aubrey Hicks' three RBIs led the Lady Chicks in the game.
Chickasha scored its first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Allyson Arthur reached base on an error with no outs, and Hicks drove in the game's first run later in the inning.
Chickasha scored four runs in the fifth inning, and that outburst also started with a Blanchard error. Pairess Claphan reached base on an error with no outs, and Bordwine recorded a hit with one out.
M'Kailei Myers hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0, and Arthur hit an RBI single to make the score 3-0. After a Leighanne Eaton hit, Hicks hit a two-run single to give the Lady Chicks a commanding 5-0 lead.
Blanchard scored its only run in the sixth inning, and Chickasha added its final three runs in the seventh inning. Chickasha got run-scoring hits from Eaton, Rylie Weber and Bayle Bingham in the seventh inning.
But the game was not just an offensive effort, and the defense made plenty of plays in the win as well. Bingham made a tough grab in the outfield during the bottom of the third inning that took away a hit and might have saved a run as well.
Pitcher Allison Couch earned another win in the circle, striking out eight batters in seven innings of work. She struck out the side in the fifth inning and did not walk a single batter in the game.
Couch struck out the final two batters to end the game in an emphatic fashion.
The Lady Chicks are 19-8 this season and are 11-1 in district play. The win completed a district sweep of Blanchard.
