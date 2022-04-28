The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team finished the regular season.
The fifth-ranked Drovers finished their regular season with a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader against second-ranked Oklahoma City University on Tuesday. Two of the best teams in the country ended up splitting the doubleheader.
The Drovers were able to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to OCU by picking up a run-rule victory over the Stars in the second game of the doubleheader. The Drovers ended their regular season by picking up a 10-1 victory in six innings.
The Drovers finished the regular season with a 44-7 record, and they also went 28-4 in SAC play during the regular season. The Drovers have been ranked in the top five all season long.
Science & Arts' run through the regular season included two double-digit win streaks. Their longest string of wins reached 19, and they also won 16 games in a row during the season.
Science & Arts ended the regular season by winning 16 of its final 17 games.
The Drovers now look to put together another postseason run as one of the NAIA's top softball programs. The Drovers will begin their run with the conference tournament.
